Used 2008 Buick Lucerne CXL Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Lucerne
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque227 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.5 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity17.0 cu.ft.
Length203.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3869 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume125.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.6 in.
Width73.8 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Onyx
  • Ming Blue Metallic
  • Dark Crimson Metallic
  • Light Quartz Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • White Opal
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Sharkskin
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Shale, leather
  • Cocoa/Shale, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Cashmere, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Cashmere, leather
  • Titanium, leather
  • Titanium, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
