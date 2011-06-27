  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Lucerne
  4. Used 2006 Buick Lucerne
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CX Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Lucerne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,265
See Lucerne Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,265
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,265
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,265
Torque227 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.2 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,265
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,265
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,265
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,265
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,265
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,265
Front head room39.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,265
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room41.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,265
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity17.0 cu.ft.
Length203.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3764 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume125.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.6 in.
Width73.8 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,265
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Ming Blue Metallic
  • Sagemist Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • White Opal
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, cloth
  • Titanium, cloth
  • Tuxedo Blue/Shale, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,265
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,265
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,265
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Lucerne Inventory

Related Used 2006 Buick Lucerne CX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles