Used 2004 Buick LeSabre Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2004 LeSabre
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/486 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front hip room56.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18 cu.ft.
Curb weight3591 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18 cu.ft.
Length200 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57 in.
EPA interior volume125.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width73.5 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Steelmist Metallic
  • White Gold Flash
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • Ming Blue Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Light Cashmere
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
