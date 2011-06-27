  1. Home
Used 2003 Buick LeSabre Features & Specs

More about the 2003 LeSabre
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2121
Total Seating66
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
cornering lightsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsnoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyes
traction controlnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
diversity antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesno
radio data systemyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
6 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Air conditioningyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesno
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
power steeringyesyes
front reading lightsyesno
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesno
trunk lightyesyes
front seatback storagenoyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
Climate controlnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
front and rear reading lightsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
clockyesyes
compassnoyes
external temperature displaynoyes
trip computernoyes
tachometernoyes
low fuel level warningnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesno
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front hip room56.1 in.56.1 in.
clothyesno
10 -way power passenger seatnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
10 -way power driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.58.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsnoyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
Front track62.3 in.62.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18 cu.ft.18 cu.ft.
Curb weight3567 lbs.3591 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18 cu.ft.18 cu.ft.
Length200 in.200 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height57 in.57 in.
EPA interior volume125.6 cu.ft.125.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width73.5 in.73.5 in.
Rear track62.3 in.62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
Exterior Colors
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • Silver Blue Ice Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Ming Blue Metallic
  • Jade Green Metallic
  • White Diamond
  • Silver Blue Ice Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl
  • White
  • Black
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Ming Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
  • Two-Tone Taupe
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyes
full wheel coversyesno
P215/70R15 tiresyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesno
P225/60R16 tiresnoyes
alloy wheelsnoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,645
Starting MSRP
$31,420
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
