  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LeSabre
  4. Used 2001 Buick LeSabre
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Buick LeSabre Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2001 LeSabre
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,950
See LeSabre Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,950
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,950
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,950
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,950
low fuel level warningyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,950
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.8 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room39.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Height57 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Length200 in.
Width73.5 in.
Curb weight3591 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Red Pearl
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Titanium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Black
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Taupe
  • Medium Blue
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,950
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See LeSabre Inventory

Related Used 2001 Buick LeSabre Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles