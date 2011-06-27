  1. Home
Used 1997 Buick LeSabre Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length200.8 in.
Curb weight3462 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Storm Gray Met B/C
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
