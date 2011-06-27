Used 1993 Buick LeSabre Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length200.0 in.
Curb weight3454 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Alabaster
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
