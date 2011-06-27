Used 1993 Buick LeSabre Custom Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length200.0 in.
Curb weight3433 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Bright White
  • Alabaster
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
