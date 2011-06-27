  1. Home
Used 1993 Buick LeSabre 90th Anniversary Features & Specs

More about the 1993 LeSabre
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length200.0 in.
Curb weight3433 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
