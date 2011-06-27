Used 1992 Buick LeSabre Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length200.0 in.
Curb weight3457 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Alabaster
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
