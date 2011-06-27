  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LeSabre
  4. Used 1992 Buick LeSabre
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Buick LeSabre Features & Specs

More about the 1992 LeSabre
Overview
See LeSabre Inventory
See LeSabre Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/468.0 mi.288.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.55.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.4 in.54.4 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.
Measurements
Length200.0 in.200.0 in.
Curb weight3417 lbs.3457 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.17.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.3 in.
Height55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width74.9 in.74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Alabaster
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
See LeSabre InventorySee LeSabre Inventory

Related Used 1992 Buick LeSabre info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles