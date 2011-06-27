Used 1991 Buick LeSabre Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
Measurements
Length196.5 in.
Curb weight3264 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Height53.8 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Alabaster
  • Torch Red
  • Camel Beige
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
