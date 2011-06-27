  1. Home
2019 Buick LaCrosse Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 Buick LaCrosse

Sport Touring

Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $5,250
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

  • Financing

    (0 available)

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2019 Buick LaCrosse Deals

Cash Offers Financing Leasing Other
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
1SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Avenir 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Avenir 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
Essence 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)

