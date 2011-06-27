Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
LaCrosse Sedan
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,834*
Total Cash Price
$31,873
Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,090*
Total Cash Price
$25,097
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,834*
Total Cash Price
$31,873
Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,699*
Total Cash Price
$27,607
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$37,534*
Total Cash Price
$26,101
Avenir 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,887*
Total Cash Price
$35,387
Avenir 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,052*
Total Cash Price
$36,893
Essence 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,609*
Total Cash Price
$35,889
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 LaCrosse Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$5,218
|Maintenance
|$834
|$1,068
|$2,550
|$1,476
|$1,927
|$7,855
|Repairs
|$0
|$441
|$678
|$730
|$784
|$2,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,717
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,925
|Financing
|$1,715
|$1,378
|$1,021
|$638
|$231
|$4,982
|Depreciation
|$5,489
|$3,078
|$2,708
|$2,400
|$2,154
|$15,829
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,130
|$8,463
|$9,529
|$7,892
|$7,821
|$45,834
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 LaCrosse Sedan Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,109
|Maintenance
|$657
|$841
|$2,008
|$1,162
|$1,517
|$6,185
|Repairs
|$0
|$347
|$534
|$575
|$617
|$2,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,352
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,516
|Financing
|$1,350
|$1,085
|$804
|$502
|$182
|$3,923
|Depreciation
|$4,322
|$2,424
|$2,132
|$1,890
|$1,696
|$12,464
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,551
|$6,664
|$7,503
|$6,214
|$6,158
|$36,090
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 LaCrosse Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$5,218
|Maintenance
|$834
|$1,068
|$2,550
|$1,476
|$1,927
|$7,855
|Repairs
|$0
|$441
|$678
|$730
|$784
|$2,633
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,717
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,925
|Financing
|$1,715
|$1,378
|$1,021
|$638
|$231
|$4,982
|Depreciation
|$5,489
|$3,078
|$2,708
|$2,400
|$2,154
|$15,829
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,130
|$8,463
|$9,529
|$7,892
|$7,821
|$45,834
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 LaCrosse Sedan Preferred 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$931
|$958
|$4,520
|Maintenance
|$723
|$925
|$2,209
|$1,278
|$1,669
|$6,804
|Repairs
|$0
|$382
|$587
|$633
|$679
|$2,280
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,487
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,668
|Financing
|$1,485
|$1,194
|$884
|$552
|$200
|$4,315
|Depreciation
|$4,754
|$2,666
|$2,345
|$2,079
|$1,866
|$13,710
|Fuel
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$6,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,506
|$7,330
|$8,253
|$6,835
|$6,774
|$39,699
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 LaCrosse Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$4,273
|Maintenance
|$683
|$875
|$2,088
|$1,208
|$1,578
|$6,432
|Repairs
|$0
|$361
|$555
|$598
|$642
|$2,156
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,406
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,577
|Financing
|$1,404
|$1,128
|$836
|$522
|$189
|$4,080
|Depreciation
|$4,495
|$2,521
|$2,217
|$1,966
|$1,764
|$12,963
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,933
|$6,931
|$7,803
|$6,463
|$6,404
|$37,534
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 LaCrosse Sedan Avenir 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$5,794
|Maintenance
|$926
|$1,186
|$2,831
|$1,638
|$2,139
|$8,721
|Repairs
|$0
|$489
|$753
|$811
|$870
|$2,923
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,906
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,138
|Financing
|$1,904
|$1,530
|$1,134
|$708
|$257
|$5,531
|Depreciation
|$6,094
|$3,418
|$3,006
|$2,665
|$2,391
|$17,574
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,467
|$9,396
|$10,579
|$8,762
|$8,683
|$50,887
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 LaCrosse Sedan Avenir 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,138
|$1,172
|$1,207
|$1,244
|$1,280
|$6,040
|Maintenance
|$966
|$1,236
|$2,952
|$1,708
|$2,230
|$9,092
|Repairs
|$0
|$510
|$785
|$845
|$907
|$3,047
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,987
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,229
|Financing
|$1,985
|$1,595
|$1,182
|$738
|$268
|$5,767
|Depreciation
|$6,353
|$3,563
|$3,134
|$2,778
|$2,493
|$18,322
|Fuel
|$1,611
|$1,660
|$1,710
|$1,761
|$1,814
|$8,555
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,040
|$9,796
|$11,029
|$9,135
|$9,052
|$53,052
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 LaCrosse Sedan Essence 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$5,876
|Maintenance
|$940
|$1,203
|$2,871
|$1,662
|$2,169
|$8,845
|Repairs
|$0
|$496
|$764
|$822
|$882
|$2,964
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,933
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,168
|Financing
|$1,931
|$1,552
|$1,150
|$718
|$260
|$5,610
|Depreciation
|$6,180
|$3,466
|$3,049
|$2,703
|$2,425
|$17,824
|Fuel
|$1,567
|$1,614
|$1,663
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$8,323
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,658
|$9,530
|$10,729
|$8,886
|$8,806
|$51,609
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Buick LaCrosse in Virginia is:not available
