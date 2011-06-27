  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LaCrosse
  4. Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group Features & Specs

More about the 2015 LaCrosse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,970
See LaCrosse Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,970
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,970
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,970
Torque264 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower304 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,970
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,970
Ultra Luxury Packageyes
Driver Confidence Package #1yes
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
Driver Confidence Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,970
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,970
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,970
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,970
Cargo Area Matyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Sport Pedalsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,970
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,970
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,970
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,970
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Fog Lamp Kityes
Flushmount Rear Spoileryes
Oversized Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,970
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3988 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height59.2 in.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width73.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,970
Exterior Colors
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Smoky Gray Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Midnight Amethyst Metallic
  • Deep Garnet Metalllic
  • Dark Chocolate Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Neutral w/Cocoa Interior Accents, premium leather
  • Choccachino w/Ebony Interior Accents, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Interior Accents, premium leather
  • Sangria w/Ebony Interior Accents, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,970
inside mounted spare tireyes
P245/40R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,970
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,970
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See LaCrosse Inventory

Related Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles