Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)415.0/597.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Area Matyes
Cargo Trayyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Sport Pedalsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
leatherette/clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
18" 10-Spoke Chromed Aluminum Wheelsyes
18" 5 Split-Spoke Machine-Faced Aluminum Wheelsyes
P235/50R18 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
19" Machine-Faced Aluminum Wheelsyes
Flushmount Rear Spoileryes
20" Aluminum Wheelsyes
18" Sterling Silver Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3756 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.8 cu.ft.
Height59.2 in.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width73.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Smoky Gray Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Midnight Amethyst Metallic
  • Deep Garnet Metalllic
  • Dark Chocolate Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Ebony Interior Accents, leatherette/cloth
  • Light Neutral w/Cocoa Interior Accents, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
