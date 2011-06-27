  1. Home
Used 2015 Buick LaCrosse Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great car

Matt, 02/06/2016
Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Bought the Lacrosse for work and find myself driving it all of the time over the suburban. I'm 6-4 and fit great. Great quality for the price point.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
When bettercars are built Buick will build them!

Harold T Williams, 12/30/2015
Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Great ridding, quiet, good performance, nice fit of all body panels, great paint, great handling really like the fold down rear seats, makes up for the small trunk space, impressive interior, heads up display in windshield great feature, short turning radius a plus. On the down side, poor job on the steering wheel adjustment, needs more telescopic ability, speedometer is hard to read if wheel is adjusted to my liking. Cannot see the hood, makes it hard to judge distance when parking, front of car will not clear all curbs, easy to damage front of car on these tall curbs and parking blocks. I have owned a 95 Buick Road master and a 2007 LaCernne in recent years and I believe this LaCrosse is going to beat the quality, fuel mileage and performance of both the other Buick's.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
39,000 in 9 months

Jayne, 07/20/2016
Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I am an uber, I drive continuously. I have 39k miles in 9 months. All clients especially men love this car. HUGE inside especially back seats. def fits tall big men great. The only problem i have is the entire electrical system on Navigation and stereo goes out and comes on when it feels like it. This is a problem. Also, car is so low to ground nearly impossible to not hit curbs and parking bumpers. Overall, the car is a beautiful car all the way around. Except the warrantee should be for 100k like all the other cars for sale out there.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Nice ride to be inside

Art Furcar, 11/26/2016
Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
PROS: This thing is great to sit in. While not a great driver's car: no steering feedback, heavy feel, slightly mush brakes- it handles very well. My CPO car came with 18-inch Firestone Firehawk sneakers, not a great rain tire, but we live in the AZ desert, so great for driving here. The car feels VERY surefooted, and goes right where you point it. The suspension feels solid, and inspires confidence. It accelerates quickly, but isn't a barn burner. CONS: There is no GPS navigation (not requiring OnStar) in these, unless you pay at least $1,500 more. You have to have an OnStar subscription to get the nav, and it doesn't come with the lower-level (cheaper) subscriptions). Our car "chugs" at about 23 MPH, probably due to the transmission trying to choose the right gear ("hunting"). Not sure if that's a transmission problem or whether it's a design problem that affects all of these cars. The USB port is in the center compartment. There's only one port. There's a slot in the front of the compartment so you can run cables out without leaving the lid open. But there's no good place to put a smartphone or other device, except by using both cupholders that are immediately in front of that compartment. CONS: Seems like it's too complicated for the techs to fix. We have had our AC compressor replaced (and that still works). We also had the outside temp reading repaired, and it worked for about 5 months. Now it's usually off by at least 10 degrees. It seems to get stuck on a reading that's too low, never too high- just as it was before they fixed it. They also replaced our battery, because the voltmeter readings jumped around between 11 and 15 volts. That still happens. Going back to Hyundai in all probability. Our car now has about 49K miles. It's still really comfortable, and drives great.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A MAN WHO LOVES HIS CAR!

MICHAEL J FITZGERALD, 09/03/2016
Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
That the Buick is more realiable, ultra comfotable, more usable room in every way, nicer styling, gets reconized, gets complimented more than the Cadillac XTS or the Honda Accord (although those cars are worth mentioning except the cvt trannyin the 4 cyl Accord get the 6 cyl and you get a 6 speed regular tranny dealer doesn't like to tell you that), rides like a dream but you still feel in control!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
