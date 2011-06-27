Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,210
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,210
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,210
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,210
Torque264 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower303 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,210
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,210
Ultra Luxury Packageyes
Driver Confidence Package #1yes
Driver Confidence Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,210
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,210
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,210
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,210
Audio System w/Navigationyes
Rear Seat Dual-Display DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Noise Canceling Headphonesyes
Cargo Area Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Trayyes
Sport Pedalsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,210
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,210
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,210
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,210
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Oversized Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,210
Front track61.7 in.
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Height59.2 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,210
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Mocha Bronze Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Smoky Gray Metallic
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Amethyst Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sangria w/Ebony Interior Accents, premium leather
  • Choccachino w/Cocoa Interior Accents, premium leather
  • Light Neutral w/Cocoa Interior Accents, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Interior Accents, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,210
19 in. wheelsyes
P245/45R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,210
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,210
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
