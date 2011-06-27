Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
LaCrosse Hybrid
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,622*
Total Cash Price
$14,742
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,587*
Total Cash Price
$20,786
LaCrosse Sedan
Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,160*
Total Cash Price
$18,722
Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,160*
Total Cash Price
$18,722
Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,784*
Total Cash Price
$16,216
Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,887*
Total Cash Price
$15,332
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 LaCrosse Hybrid Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$4,057
|Maintenance
|$1,156
|$460
|$2,020
|$644
|$2,136
|$6,416
|Repairs
|$540
|$575
|$618
|$663
|$713
|$3,109
|Taxes & Fees
|$814
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$978
|Financing
|$793
|$637
|$472
|$296
|$106
|$2,304
|Depreciation
|$3,706
|$1,557
|$1,370
|$1,215
|$1,090
|$8,938
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,869
|$5,186
|$6,495
|$4,892
|$6,180
|$31,622
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 LaCrosse Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$5,720
|Maintenance
|$1,630
|$649
|$2,848
|$908
|$3,012
|$9,047
|Repairs
|$761
|$811
|$871
|$935
|$1,005
|$4,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,148
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,379
|Financing
|$1,118
|$898
|$666
|$417
|$149
|$3,249
|Depreciation
|$5,225
|$2,195
|$1,932
|$1,713
|$1,537
|$12,603
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,505
|$7,312
|$9,158
|$6,898
|$8,714
|$44,587
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 LaCrosse Sedan Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,152
|Maintenance
|$1,468
|$584
|$2,565
|$818
|$2,713
|$8,148
|Repairs
|$686
|$730
|$785
|$842
|$906
|$3,948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,034
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,242
|Financing
|$1,007
|$809
|$599
|$376
|$135
|$2,926
|Depreciation
|$4,707
|$1,977
|$1,740
|$1,543
|$1,384
|$11,351
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,264
|$6,586
|$8,249
|$6,213
|$7,849
|$40,160
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 LaCrosse Sedan Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$5,152
|Maintenance
|$1,468
|$584
|$2,565
|$818
|$2,713
|$8,148
|Repairs
|$686
|$730
|$785
|$842
|$906
|$3,948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,034
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,242
|Financing
|$1,007
|$809
|$599
|$376
|$135
|$2,926
|Depreciation
|$4,707
|$1,977
|$1,740
|$1,543
|$1,384
|$11,351
|Fuel
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,567
|$7,391
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,264
|$6,586
|$8,249
|$6,213
|$7,849
|$40,160
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 LaCrosse Sedan Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$4,463
|Maintenance
|$1,272
|$506
|$2,222
|$708
|$2,350
|$7,058
|Repairs
|$594
|$633
|$680
|$729
|$784
|$3,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$895
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,076
|Financing
|$872
|$701
|$519
|$326
|$117
|$2,534
|Depreciation
|$4,077
|$1,713
|$1,507
|$1,337
|$1,199
|$9,832
|Fuel
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,318
|$1,357
|$6,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,756
|$5,705
|$7,145
|$5,381
|$6,798
|$34,784
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 LaCrosse Sedan Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$4,219
|Maintenance
|$1,202
|$478
|$2,101
|$670
|$2,221
|$6,673
|Repairs
|$562
|$598
|$643
|$690
|$742
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$847
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,017
|Financing
|$825
|$662
|$491
|$308
|$110
|$2,396
|Depreciation
|$3,854
|$1,619
|$1,425
|$1,264
|$1,134
|$9,296
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,224
|$5,393
|$6,755
|$5,088
|$6,427
|$32,887
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 LaCrosse
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Buick LaCrosse in Virginia is:not available
