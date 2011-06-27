Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse CX Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2011 LaCrosse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,130
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,130
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,130
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.6/552.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,130
Torque172 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,130
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,130
Entertainment Packageyes
Comfort and Convenience Package #1yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,130
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,130
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,130
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,130
Tire Repair Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,130
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,130
Front head room38.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,130
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,130
Front License Plate Bracketyes
17" Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,130
Front track61.7 in.
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3829 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height59.2 in.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width73.1 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,130
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,130
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P245/50R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,130
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,130
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
