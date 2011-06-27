  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LaCrosse
  4. Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse Super Features & Specs

More about the 2009 LaCrosse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,805
See LaCrosse Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,805
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,805
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,805
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque323 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,805
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,805
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,805
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,805
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,805
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,805
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,805
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,805
Front track61.7 in.
Length198.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,805
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa, leather
  • Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,805
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,805
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,805
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See LaCrosse Inventory

Related Used 2009 Buick LaCrosse Super info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles