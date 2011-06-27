  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LaCrosse
  4. Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL Features & Specs

More about the 2007 LaCrosse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,840
See LaCrosse Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,840
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,840
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,840
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,840
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,840
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,840
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,840
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,840
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,840
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,840
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,840
Front track61.7 in.
Length198.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3502 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume115.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,840
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Garnet Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Midnight Amethyst Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • White Opal
  • Slatestone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,840
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,840
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,840
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See LaCrosse Inventory

Related Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles