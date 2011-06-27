  1. Home
Used 2006 Buick LaCrosse CXS Features & Specs

More about the 2006 LaCrosse
Overview
Engine Type
$27,330
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive type
$27,330
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,330
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.5/437.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque
$27,330
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrests
$27,330
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antenna
$27,330
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,330
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,330
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,330
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room
$27,330
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room
$27,330
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track
$27,330
Front track61.7 in.
Length198.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3568 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.
EPA interior volume115.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$27,330
Exterior Colors
  • White Opal
  • Black Onyx
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Slatestone Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Neutral/Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,330
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,330
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic
$27,330
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
