Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|21
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|18/27 mpg
|18/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|289/425 mi.
|306/459 mi.
|306/459 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17 gal.
|17 gal.
|17 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|21
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.4 ft.
|40.4 ft.
|40.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|no
|no
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|no
|no
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|no
|no
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|no
|no
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|no
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|no
|no
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|no
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|no
|no
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|no
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|55.3 in.
|leather
|yes
|yes
|no
|cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|Rear head room
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.0 in.
|57.0 in.
|57.0 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|yes
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|Front track
|61.7 in.
|61.7 in.
|61.7 in.
|Length
|198.1 in.
|198.1 in.
|198.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3568 lbs.
|3502 lbs.
|3495 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4577 lbs.
|no
|no
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.0 cu.ft.
|16.0 cu.ft.
|16.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|115.4 cu.ft.
|115.4 cu.ft.
|115.4 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.5 in.
|110.5 in.
|110.5 in.
|Width
|73.0 in.
|73.0 in.
|73.0 in.
|Rear track
|61.5 in.
|61.5 in.
|61.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|P225/55R17 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|P225/60R16 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|no
|no
|yes
|steel wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|semi-trailing arm rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,335
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
