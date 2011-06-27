  1. Home
Used 2005 Buick LaCrosse Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,335
Starting MSRP
$25,335
Starting MSRP
$22,835
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202121
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg18/27 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289/425 mi.306/459 mi.306/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.17 gal.17 gal.
Combined MPG202121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm200 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.40.4 ft.40.4 ft.
Valves241212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariablenono
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesnono
4-wheel ABSyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesnono
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on shift knobyesyesno
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesno
Climate controlyesyesno
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
speed-proportional power steeringyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesno
front door pocketsyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
power steeringnoyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelnonoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnonoyes
Dual zone air conditioningnonoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesno
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
6 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front hip room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
leatheryesyesno
clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.57.0 in.57.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
Measurements
Front track61.7 in.61.7 in.61.7 in.
Length198.1 in.198.1 in.198.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3568 lbs.3502 lbs.3495 lbs.
Gross weight4577 lbs.nono
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.
Height57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
EPA interior volume115.4 cu.ft.115.4 cu.ft.115.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.110.5 in.110.5 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.73.0 in.
Rear track61.5 in.61.5 in.61.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sapphire Metallic
  • White Opal
  • Steelmist Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Metallic
  • White Opal
  • Steelmist Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Metallic
  • White Opal
  • Steelmist Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Neutral/Ebony
  • Ebony
  • Gray
  • Ebony
  • Neutral
  • Gray
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesnono
P225/55R17 tiresyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesyesno
P225/60R16 tiresnoyesyes
16 in. wheelsnoyesyes
full wheel coversnonoyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
