2022 Buick Envision Essence Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Envision
More about the 2022 Envision
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)381.6/492.9 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower230 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Technology Package I +$2,500
Technology Package II +$4,465
Interior Protection Packageyes
Sport Touring Edition +$1,495
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
7 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Horizontal Cargo Net +$75
Vertical Cargo Net +$75
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
All-Weather Floor Mats +$175
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.6 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front leg room40.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitch +$605
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guards +$195
20" Diamond Cut Aluminum Wheels w/Carbon Flash Metallic Finish +$800
Wheel Locks +$85
P245/45R20 All-Season Tiresyes
Panoramic Moonroof +$1,450
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3732 lbs.
EPA interior volume125.6 cu.ft.
Height64.6 in.
Length182.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cinnabar Metallic
  • Burnished Bronze Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Satin Steel Gray Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Whisper Beige Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Ebony Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/60R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
