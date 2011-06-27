  1. Home
2021 Buick Envision Avenir Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Envision
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,000
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,000
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Technology Package IIyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,000
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Vertical Cargo Netyes
Horizontal Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Panoramic Moonroofyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Length182.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3932 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.2 cu.ft.
Height64.6 in.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Exterior Colors
  • Burnished Bronze Metallic
  • Cinnabar Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Dark Moon Blue Metallic
  • Rich Garnet Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Satin Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Whisper Beige Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P245/45R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

