Used 2017 Buick Envision Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Envision SUV
Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,089*
Total Cash Price
$29,944
Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,802*
Total Cash Price
$23,578
Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,089*
Total Cash Price
$29,944
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,982*
Total Cash Price
$25,936
Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,474*
Total Cash Price
$24,521
Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,941*
Total Cash Price
$33,245
4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,449*
Total Cash Price
$34,660
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Envision SUV Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$7,323
|Maintenance
|$970
|$2,945
|$1,248
|$1,316
|$2,131
|$8,611
|Repairs
|$668
|$1,021
|$1,100
|$1,182
|$1,267
|$5,239
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,617
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,825
|Financing
|$1,610
|$1,295
|$959
|$599
|$217
|$4,681
|Depreciation
|$6,333
|$3,125
|$2,751
|$2,437
|$2,187
|$16,834
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,194
|$11,524
|$9,286
|$8,860
|$9,225
|$53,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Envision SUV Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$1,222
|$5,766
|Maintenance
|$764
|$2,319
|$983
|$1,036
|$1,678
|$6,780
|Repairs
|$526
|$804
|$866
|$931
|$998
|$4,125
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,273
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,437
|Financing
|$1,268
|$1,020
|$755
|$472
|$171
|$3,686
|Depreciation
|$4,987
|$2,461
|$2,166
|$1,919
|$1,722
|$13,255
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,176
|$9,074
|$7,312
|$6,976
|$7,264
|$41,802
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Envision SUV Premium I 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$7,323
|Maintenance
|$970
|$2,945
|$1,248
|$1,316
|$2,131
|$8,611
|Repairs
|$668
|$1,021
|$1,100
|$1,182
|$1,267
|$5,239
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,617
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,825
|Financing
|$1,610
|$1,295
|$959
|$599
|$217
|$4,681
|Depreciation
|$6,333
|$3,125
|$2,751
|$2,437
|$2,187
|$16,834
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,194
|$11,524
|$9,286
|$8,860
|$9,225
|$53,089
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Envision SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,306
|$1,344
|$6,343
|Maintenance
|$840
|$2,551
|$1,081
|$1,140
|$1,846
|$7,458
|Repairs
|$579
|$884
|$953
|$1,024
|$1,098
|$4,538
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,400
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,581
|Financing
|$1,395
|$1,122
|$831
|$519
|$188
|$4,055
|Depreciation
|$5,486
|$2,707
|$2,383
|$2,111
|$1,894
|$14,581
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,294
|$9,981
|$8,043
|$7,674
|$7,990
|$45,982
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Envision SUV Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$5,997
|Maintenance
|$795
|$2,412
|$1,022
|$1,077
|$1,745
|$7,051
|Repairs
|$547
|$836
|$901
|$968
|$1,038
|$4,290
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,324
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,494
|Financing
|$1,319
|$1,061
|$785
|$491
|$178
|$3,833
|Depreciation
|$5,186
|$2,559
|$2,253
|$1,996
|$1,791
|$13,785
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,623
|$9,437
|$7,604
|$7,255
|$7,555
|$43,474
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Envision SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$1,624
|$1,674
|$1,723
|$8,130
|Maintenance
|$1,077
|$3,270
|$1,386
|$1,461
|$2,366
|$9,560
|Repairs
|$742
|$1,134
|$1,221
|$1,313
|$1,407
|$5,816
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,795
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,026
|Financing
|$1,788
|$1,438
|$1,065
|$666
|$241
|$5,197
|Depreciation
|$7,032
|$3,470
|$3,054
|$2,706
|$2,428
|$18,690
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,758
|$12,794
|$10,310
|$9,836
|$10,242
|$58,941
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Envision SUV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,596
|$1,645
|$1,693
|$1,745
|$1,796
|$8,476
|Maintenance
|$1,123
|$3,409
|$1,445
|$1,523
|$2,467
|$9,967
|Repairs
|$773
|$1,182
|$1,273
|$1,369
|$1,467
|$6,064
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,871
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,112
|Financing
|$1,864
|$1,499
|$1,110
|$694
|$251
|$5,418
|Depreciation
|$7,331
|$3,618
|$3,184
|$2,821
|$2,531
|$19,485
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,927
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,429
|$13,339
|$10,749
|$10,255
|$10,678
|$61,449
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Envision
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Buick Envision in Virginia is:not available
