  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Encore
  4. 2022 Buick Encore
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2022 Buick Encore Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Buick Encore

Currently there are no incentives or rebates being offered by Buick in your area.

Build & Price
See Best Deals
See other makes

All 2022 Buick Encore Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Ad
Build Your Encore
At a Glance:
  • 5 Colors
  • 2 Trims
  • $23,200starting MSRP
See pricing and options on your next Buick
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Some colors are extra cost. See dealer for details.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Buick Encore in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2022 Buick Encore info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Research similar vehicles

Recommended