2021 Buick Encore Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Encore SUV
1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,613*
Total Cash Price
$24,335
Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,229*
Total Cash Price
$30,905
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,229*
Total Cash Price
$30,905
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2021 Encore SUV 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$741
|$767
|$794
|$822
|$3,840
|Maintenance
|$442
|$911
|$699
|$1,975
|$2,053
|$6,080
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$337
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,019
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,183
|Financing
|$1,309
|$1,052
|$779
|$488
|$176
|$3,804
|Depreciation
|$7,679
|$1,410
|$1,336
|$1,566
|$1,484
|$13,475
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,344
|$5,369
|$5,015
|$6,489
|$6,396
|$35,613
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2021 Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$4,877
|Maintenance
|$561
|$1,157
|$888
|$2,508
|$2,607
|$7,722
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$180
|$428
|$626
|$1,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,294
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,502
|Financing
|$1,662
|$1,336
|$989
|$620
|$224
|$4,831
|Depreciation
|$9,752
|$1,791
|$1,697
|$1,989
|$1,885
|$17,113
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,677
|$6,819
|$6,369
|$8,241
|$8,123
|$45,229
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2021 Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$4,877
|Maintenance
|$561
|$1,157
|$888
|$2,508
|$2,607
|$7,722
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$180
|$428
|$626
|$1,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,294
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,502
|Financing
|$1,662
|$1,336
|$989
|$620
|$224
|$4,831
|Depreciation
|$9,752
|$1,791
|$1,697
|$1,989
|$1,885
|$17,113
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,677
|$6,819
|$6,369
|$8,241
|$8,123
|$45,229
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2021 Buick Encore in Virginia is:not available
