2020 Buick Encore Essence Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Active Packageyes
Experience Buick Packageyes
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
Experience Buick Package Savingsyes
Road Trip Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Custom Molded Cargo Trayyes
Front Footwell and Cup Holder Lighting Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio Systemyes
Buick Infotainment System w/Navigationyes
Cargo Matyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Glass Moonroofyes
18" 5-Spoke Midnight Silver Aluminum Wheelsyes
Accessory Carrier Hitchyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity48.4 cu.ft.
Length168.4 in.
Curb weight3237 lbs.
Gross weight4255 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height65.3 in.
Maximum payload1018 lbs.
Wheel base100.6 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Winterberry Red Metallic/Anthracite
  • Satin Steel Metallic/Anthracite
  • White Frost Tricoat/Satin Nickel Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic/Anthracite
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic/Anthracite
  • Summit White/Anthracite
  • Deep Azure Metallic/Anthracite
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Shale Seats w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Brandy Seats w/Ebony Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
