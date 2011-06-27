2020 Buick Encore Deals, Incentives & Rebates
PreferredPreferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Cash Offers(8 available)Show details
- $2,500 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 09/09/2020
- $250 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/09/2020
- $250 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/09/2020
- $250 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/09/2020
- $250 Limited Term Bonus Cash - Expires 09/09/2020
- $1,500 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,000 Lease Loyalty & Lease Conquest - Expires 10/01/2020
- $750 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 10/01/2020
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,500
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $250
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 39 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $250
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 48 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $250
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Limited Term Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $250
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 09/09/2020
Loyalty for Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Lease Loyalty & Lease Conquest
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Incremental Capitalized Cost Reduction Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Available on (24 - 48) month leasing through GM Financial.
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Financing(0 available)
Leasing(0 available)
