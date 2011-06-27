  1. Home
2020 Buick Encore Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Buick Encore

Preferred

Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,500
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 36 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $250
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 39 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $250
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 48 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $250
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Limited Term Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Limited Term Customer Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Must finance through captive lender using special lease rates on 24 month contracts only. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $250
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    09/09/2020

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who have a current 2015 model year or newer Buick or GMC lease through GM Financial and lease an eligible model qualify for this loyalty offer. Customer must have leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle except in the situation where the customer purchased/leased a new and unused qualifying vehicle within 30 days and would like to use it as the qualifying vehicle for a subsequent sale. Customer is not required to terminate current lease. Offer requires GM Financial Lease. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of GM lease required. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Lease Loyalty & Lease Conquest

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who have a current 2015 model year or newer lease vehicle and lease an eligible model qualify for this loyalty offer. Customer must have leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle except in the situation where the customer purchased/leased a new and unused qualifying vehicle within 30 days and would like to use it as the qualifying vehicle for a subsequent sale. Trade-in Not Required. Offer requires GM Financial Lease. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of current lease required. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Incremental Capitalized Cost Reduction Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Available on (24 - 48) month leasing through GM Financial.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Financing

    (0 available)

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2020 Buick Encore Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
