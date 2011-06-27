2020 Buick Encore Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Encore SUV
Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,612*
Total Cash Price
$23,502
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,957*
Total Cash Price
$29,848
Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,957*
Total Cash Price
$29,848
1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,073*
Total Cash Price
$25,852
Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,996*
Total Cash Price
$24,442
Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,803*
Total Cash Price
$33,138
Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,880*
Total Cash Price
$34,548
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$741
|$767
|$794
|$822
|$3,840
|Maintenance
|$442
|$911
|$699
|$1,975
|$2,053
|$6,080
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$142
|$337
|$493
|$972
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,085
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,249
|Financing
|$1,264
|$1,016
|$753
|$471
|$170
|$3,674
|Depreciation
|$5,855
|$1,626
|$1,540
|$1,806
|$1,711
|$12,538
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,541
|$5,549
|$5,193
|$6,712
|$6,617
|$34,612
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$4,877
|Maintenance
|$561
|$1,157
|$888
|$2,508
|$2,607
|$7,722
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$180
|$428
|$626
|$1,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,605
|$1,290
|$956
|$598
|$216
|$4,666
|Depreciation
|$7,436
|$2,065
|$1,956
|$2,294
|$2,173
|$15,923
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,387
|$7,047
|$6,595
|$8,524
|$8,404
|$43,957
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$4,877
|Maintenance
|$561
|$1,157
|$888
|$2,508
|$2,607
|$7,722
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$180
|$428
|$626
|$1,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,605
|$1,290
|$956
|$598
|$216
|$4,666
|Depreciation
|$7,436
|$2,065
|$1,956
|$2,294
|$2,173
|$15,923
|Fuel
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$1,589
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$7,949
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,387
|$7,047
|$6,595
|$8,524
|$8,404
|$43,957
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Encore SUV 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$815
|$844
|$873
|$904
|$4,224
|Maintenance
|$486
|$1,002
|$769
|$2,173
|$2,258
|$6,688
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$371
|$542
|$1,069
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,194
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,374
|Financing
|$1,390
|$1,118
|$828
|$518
|$187
|$4,041
|Depreciation
|$6,441
|$1,789
|$1,694
|$1,987
|$1,882
|$13,792
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,460
|$6,885
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,595
|$6,104
|$5,712
|$7,383
|$7,279
|$38,073
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$771
|$798
|$826
|$855
|$3,994
|Maintenance
|$460
|$947
|$727
|$2,054
|$2,135
|$6,323
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$350
|$513
|$1,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,128
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,299
|Financing
|$1,315
|$1,057
|$783
|$490
|$177
|$3,821
|Depreciation
|$6,089
|$1,691
|$1,602
|$1,878
|$1,779
|$13,040
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,963
|$5,771
|$5,401
|$6,980
|$6,882
|$35,996
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,045
|$1,081
|$1,120
|$1,159
|$5,414
|Maintenance
|$623
|$1,285
|$986
|$2,785
|$2,895
|$8,573
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$200
|$475
|$695
|$1,371
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,530
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,761
|Financing
|$1,782
|$1,433
|$1,062
|$664
|$240
|$5,180
|Depreciation
|$8,256
|$2,293
|$2,171
|$2,546
|$2,413
|$17,679
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,863
|$7,824
|$7,322
|$9,464
|$9,330
|$48,803
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$5,645
|Maintenance
|$650
|$1,339
|$1,028
|$2,903
|$3,018
|$8,938
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$209
|$495
|$725
|$1,429
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,595
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,836
|Financing
|$1,858
|$1,494
|$1,107
|$692
|$250
|$5,401
|Depreciation
|$8,607
|$2,390
|$2,264
|$2,655
|$2,515
|$18,431
|Fuel
|$1,733
|$1,785
|$1,839
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$9,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,495
|$8,157
|$7,634
|$9,867
|$9,727
|$50,880
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Buick Encore in Virginia is:not available
