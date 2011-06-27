2019 Buick Encore Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Encore SUV
Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,889*
Total Cash Price
$28,045
1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,889*
Total Cash Price
$28,045
Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,148*
Total Cash Price
$24,291
Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,122*
Total Cash Price
$22,966
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,617*
Total Cash Price
$31,137
Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,771*
Total Cash Price
$22,083
Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,643*
Total Cash Price
$32,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$4,877
|Maintenance
|$561
|$1,157
|$888
|$2,508
|$2,607
|$7,722
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$484
|$743
|$1,227
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,331
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,539
|Financing
|$1,509
|$1,213
|$898
|$561
|$203
|$4,384
|Depreciation
|$7,163
|$2,023
|$1,916
|$2,248
|$2,129
|$15,479
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,916
|$6,872
|$6,260
|$8,439
|$8,402
|$42,889
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Encore SUV 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,044
|$4,877
|Maintenance
|$561
|$1,157
|$888
|$2,508
|$2,607
|$7,722
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$484
|$743
|$1,227
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,331
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,539
|Financing
|$1,509
|$1,213
|$898
|$561
|$203
|$4,384
|Depreciation
|$7,163
|$2,023
|$1,916
|$2,248
|$2,129
|$15,479
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,916
|$6,872
|$6,260
|$8,439
|$8,402
|$42,889
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$815
|$844
|$873
|$904
|$4,224
|Maintenance
|$486
|$1,002
|$769
|$2,173
|$2,258
|$6,688
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$419
|$644
|$1,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,153
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,333
|Financing
|$1,307
|$1,051
|$778
|$486
|$176
|$3,797
|Depreciation
|$6,204
|$1,752
|$1,660
|$1,947
|$1,844
|$13,407
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,187
|$5,952
|$5,422
|$7,310
|$7,278
|$37,148
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$771
|$798
|$826
|$855
|$3,994
|Maintenance
|$460
|$947
|$727
|$2,054
|$2,135
|$6,323
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$396
|$608
|$1,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,090
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,260
|Financing
|$1,236
|$993
|$735
|$460
|$166
|$3,590
|Depreciation
|$5,866
|$1,657
|$1,569
|$1,841
|$1,743
|$12,676
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,577
|$5,627
|$5,126
|$6,911
|$6,881
|$35,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,045
|$1,081
|$1,120
|$1,159
|$5,414
|Maintenance
|$623
|$1,285
|$986
|$2,785
|$2,895
|$8,573
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$537
|$825
|$1,362
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,478
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,709
|Financing
|$1,675
|$1,347
|$997
|$623
|$226
|$4,867
|Depreciation
|$7,952
|$2,246
|$2,128
|$2,496
|$2,363
|$17,185
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,340
|$7,630
|$6,950
|$9,369
|$9,329
|$47,617
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$741
|$767
|$794
|$822
|$3,840
|Maintenance
|$442
|$911
|$699
|$1,975
|$2,053
|$6,080
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$381
|$585
|$966
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,048
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,212
|Financing
|$1,188
|$955
|$707
|$442
|$160
|$3,452
|Depreciation
|$5,640
|$1,593
|$1,509
|$1,770
|$1,676
|$12,188
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,170
|$5,411
|$4,929
|$6,645
|$6,616
|$33,771
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$5,645
|Maintenance
|$650
|$1,339
|$1,028
|$2,903
|$3,018
|$8,938
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$560
|$860
|$1,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,541
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,782
|Financing
|$1,746
|$1,404
|$1,039
|$650
|$235
|$5,074
|Depreciation
|$8,291
|$2,342
|$2,218
|$2,602
|$2,464
|$17,916
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$8,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,950
|$7,954
|$7,246
|$9,768
|$9,726
|$49,643
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Encore
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Buick Encore in Virginia is:not available
