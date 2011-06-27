Used 2018 Buick Encore Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Encore SUV
Preferred II 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,430*
Total Cash Price
$23,203
Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,430*
Total Cash Price
$23,203
Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,884*
Total Cash Price
$20,097
Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,927*
Total Cash Price
$19,001
Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,997*
Total Cash Price
$25,761
Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,954*
Total Cash Price
$26,857
Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,622*
Total Cash Price
$18,270
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,649*
Total Cash Price
$26,126
1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,884*
Total Cash Price
$20,097
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,713*
Total Cash Price
$24,482
Preferred II 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,537*
Total Cash Price
$20,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Encore SUV Preferred II 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,024
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$968
|$1,709
|$2,814
|$1,387
|$1,707
|$8,585
|Repairs
|$0
|$461
|$710
|$762
|$819
|$2,752
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,267
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,476
|Financing
|$1,248
|$1,003
|$743
|$465
|$168
|$3,627
|Depreciation
|$4,947
|$2,248
|$1,979
|$1,754
|$1,574
|$12,501
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,782
|$7,896
|$8,795
|$6,990
|$6,967
|$41,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,024
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$968
|$1,709
|$2,814
|$1,387
|$1,707
|$8,585
|Repairs
|$0
|$461
|$710
|$762
|$819
|$2,752
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,267
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,476
|Financing
|$1,248
|$1,003
|$743
|$465
|$168
|$3,627
|Depreciation
|$4,947
|$2,248
|$1,979
|$1,754
|$1,574
|$12,501
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,782
|$7,896
|$8,795
|$6,990
|$6,967
|$41,430
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$887
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$838
|$1,481
|$2,438
|$1,201
|$1,478
|$7,436
|Repairs
|$0
|$399
|$615
|$660
|$710
|$2,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,098
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,278
|Financing
|$1,081
|$869
|$644
|$403
|$145
|$3,142
|Depreciation
|$4,285
|$1,947
|$1,714
|$1,519
|$1,363
|$10,827
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,339
|$6,839
|$7,618
|$6,054
|$6,035
|$35,884
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Encore SUV Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$766
|$790
|$813
|$838
|$3,953
|Maintenance
|$792
|$1,400
|$2,305
|$1,136
|$1,398
|$7,030
|Repairs
|$0
|$378
|$581
|$624
|$671
|$2,254
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,038
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,208
|Financing
|$1,022
|$822
|$608
|$381
|$137
|$2,970
|Depreciation
|$4,051
|$1,841
|$1,620
|$1,436
|$1,289
|$10,237
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,830
|$6,466
|$7,202
|$5,724
|$5,705
|$33,927
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,072
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,359
|Maintenance
|$1,074
|$1,898
|$3,125
|$1,540
|$1,895
|$9,532
|Repairs
|$0
|$512
|$788
|$846
|$909
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,407
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,638
|Financing
|$1,386
|$1,114
|$825
|$516
|$186
|$4,027
|Depreciation
|$5,492
|$2,496
|$2,197
|$1,947
|$1,747
|$13,879
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,971
|$8,766
|$9,764
|$7,761
|$7,735
|$45,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$1,185
|$5,587
|Maintenance
|$1,120
|$1,979
|$3,258
|$1,605
|$1,976
|$9,937
|Repairs
|$0
|$534
|$822
|$882
|$948
|$3,185
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,467
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,708
|Financing
|$1,445
|$1,161
|$860
|$538
|$194
|$4,198
|Depreciation
|$5,726
|$2,602
|$2,290
|$2,030
|$1,821
|$14,469
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$8,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,480
|$9,139
|$10,180
|$8,091
|$8,064
|$47,954
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,801
|Maintenance
|$762
|$1,346
|$2,216
|$1,092
|$1,344
|$6,760
|Repairs
|$0
|$363
|$559
|$600
|$645
|$2,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$998
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,162
|Financing
|$983
|$790
|$585
|$366
|$132
|$2,856
|Depreciation
|$3,895
|$1,770
|$1,558
|$1,381
|$1,239
|$9,843
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,490
|$6,217
|$6,925
|$5,504
|$5,486
|$32,622
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,087
|$1,118
|$1,153
|$5,435
|Maintenance
|$1,090
|$1,925
|$3,169
|$1,562
|$1,922
|$9,667
|Repairs
|$0
|$519
|$799
|$858
|$922
|$3,099
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,427
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,662
|Financing
|$1,406
|$1,130
|$837
|$523
|$189
|$4,084
|Depreciation
|$5,570
|$2,531
|$2,228
|$1,975
|$1,772
|$14,075
|Fuel
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,725
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$8,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,141
|$8,890
|$9,903
|$7,871
|$7,845
|$46,649
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Encore SUV 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$887
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$838
|$1,481
|$2,438
|$1,201
|$1,478
|$7,436
|Repairs
|$0
|$399
|$615
|$660
|$710
|$2,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,098
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,278
|Financing
|$1,081
|$869
|$644
|$403
|$145
|$3,142
|Depreciation
|$4,285
|$1,947
|$1,714
|$1,519
|$1,363
|$10,827
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,339
|$6,839
|$7,618
|$6,054
|$6,035
|$35,884
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Encore SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$5,093
|Maintenance
|$1,021
|$1,804
|$2,969
|$1,463
|$1,801
|$9,058
|Repairs
|$0
|$486
|$749
|$804
|$864
|$2,904
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,337
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,557
|Financing
|$1,317
|$1,059
|$784
|$490
|$177
|$3,827
|Depreciation
|$5,219
|$2,372
|$2,088
|$1,851
|$1,660
|$13,190
|Fuel
|$1,522
|$1,568
|$1,616
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$8,084
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,377
|$8,331
|$9,280
|$7,375
|$7,351
|$43,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Encore SUV Preferred II 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$825
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,257
|Maintenance
|$853
|$1,508
|$2,482
|$1,223
|$1,505
|$7,571
|Repairs
|$0
|$407
|$626
|$672
|$722
|$2,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,118
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,301
|Financing
|$1,101
|$885
|$655
|$410
|$148
|$3,199
|Depreciation
|$4,362
|$1,982
|$1,745
|$1,547
|$1,388
|$11,024
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,351
|$1,391
|$1,432
|$6,757
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,509
|$6,963
|$7,756
|$6,164
|$6,144
|$36,537
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Encore
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Buick Encore in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Buick Encore info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019