Used 2017 Buick Encore Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Encore SUV
Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,785*
Total Cash Price
$21,405
Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,785*
Total Cash Price
$21,405
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,058*
Total Cash Price
$18,539
Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,689*
Total Cash Price
$16,854
Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,037*
Total Cash Price
$17,528
Preferred II 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,501*
Total Cash Price
$23,764
Preferred II 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,523*
Total Cash Price
$24,775
Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,175*
Total Cash Price
$24,101
Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,058*
Total Cash Price
$18,539
Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,143*
Total Cash Price
$22,584
1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,732*
Total Cash Price
$18,876
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,024
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$1,697
|$2,775
|$1,363
|$1,323
|$3,090
|$10,248
|Repairs
|$453
|$693
|$744
|$801
|$859
|$3,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,173
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,382
|Financing
|$1,151
|$926
|$686
|$429
|$155
|$3,346
|Depreciation
|$4,765
|$2,085
|$1,834
|$1,626
|$1,459
|$11,769
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,591
|$8,954
|$7,176
|$6,802
|$8,263
|$42,785
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,024
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$1,697
|$2,775
|$1,363
|$1,323
|$3,090
|$10,248
|Repairs
|$453
|$693
|$744
|$801
|$859
|$3,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,173
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,382
|Financing
|$1,151
|$926
|$686
|$429
|$155
|$3,346
|Depreciation
|$4,765
|$2,085
|$1,834
|$1,626
|$1,459
|$11,769
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,591
|$8,954
|$7,176
|$6,802
|$8,263
|$42,785
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Encore SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$887
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$1,470
|$2,404
|$1,180
|$1,146
|$2,676
|$8,876
|Repairs
|$393
|$601
|$645
|$694
|$744
|$3,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,016
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,197
|Financing
|$997
|$802
|$594
|$372
|$134
|$2,899
|Depreciation
|$4,127
|$1,806
|$1,588
|$1,408
|$1,264
|$10,194
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,040
|$7,755
|$6,215
|$5,892
|$7,157
|$37,058
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Encore SUV Preferred 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,801
|Maintenance
|$1,336
|$2,185
|$1,073
|$1,042
|$2,433
|$8,069
|Repairs
|$357
|$546
|$586
|$631
|$676
|$2,796
|Taxes & Fees
|$924
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,088
|Financing
|$906
|$729
|$540
|$338
|$122
|$2,635
|Depreciation
|$3,752
|$1,642
|$1,444
|$1,280
|$1,149
|$9,267
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,127
|$7,050
|$5,650
|$5,356
|$6,506
|$33,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Encore SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$766
|$790
|$813
|$838
|$3,953
|Maintenance
|$1,389
|$2,272
|$1,116
|$1,084
|$2,530
|$8,392
|Repairs
|$371
|$568
|$609
|$656
|$703
|$2,908
|Taxes & Fees
|$961
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,132
|Financing
|$942
|$758
|$562
|$352
|$127
|$2,740
|Depreciation
|$3,902
|$1,708
|$1,502
|$1,331
|$1,195
|$9,638
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,492
|$7,332
|$5,876
|$5,570
|$6,766
|$35,037
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Encore SUV Preferred II 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,072
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,359
|Maintenance
|$1,884
|$3,081
|$1,513
|$1,469
|$3,431
|$11,377
|Repairs
|$503
|$770
|$826
|$890
|$953
|$3,942
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,303
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,534
|Financing
|$1,277
|$1,028
|$761
|$477
|$172
|$3,715
|Depreciation
|$5,290
|$2,315
|$2,036
|$1,805
|$1,620
|$13,066
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,869
|$9,941
|$7,967
|$7,552
|$9,173
|$47,501
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Encore SUV Preferred II 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$1,185
|$5,587
|Maintenance
|$1,964
|$3,212
|$1,577
|$1,532
|$3,577
|$11,861
|Repairs
|$525
|$803
|$861
|$928
|$994
|$4,110
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,358
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,599
|Financing
|$1,332
|$1,072
|$794
|$497
|$179
|$3,873
|Depreciation
|$5,515
|$2,414
|$2,123
|$1,882
|$1,689
|$13,622
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$8,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,417
|$10,364
|$8,306
|$7,873
|$9,564
|$49,523
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,087
|$1,118
|$1,153
|$5,435
|Maintenance
|$1,910
|$3,125
|$1,534
|$1,490
|$3,479
|$11,539
|Repairs
|$511
|$781
|$838
|$902
|$967
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,321
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,556
|Financing
|$1,296
|$1,042
|$772
|$483
|$174
|$3,768
|Depreciation
|$5,365
|$2,348
|$2,065
|$1,830
|$1,643
|$13,252
|Fuel
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,725
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$8,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,052
|$10,082
|$8,080
|$7,659
|$9,304
|$48,175
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Encore SUV Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$887
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$1,470
|$2,404
|$1,180
|$1,146
|$2,676
|$8,876
|Repairs
|$393
|$601
|$645
|$694
|$744
|$3,076
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,016
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,197
|Financing
|$997
|$802
|$594
|$372
|$134
|$2,899
|Depreciation
|$4,127
|$1,806
|$1,588
|$1,408
|$1,264
|$10,194
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,040
|$7,755
|$6,215
|$5,892
|$7,157
|$37,058
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$5,093
|Maintenance
|$1,790
|$2,928
|$1,438
|$1,396
|$3,260
|$10,812
|Repairs
|$478
|$732
|$785
|$846
|$906
|$3,747
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,238
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,458
|Financing
|$1,214
|$977
|$724
|$453
|$163
|$3,531
|Depreciation
|$5,028
|$2,200
|$1,935
|$1,715
|$1,540
|$12,418
|Fuel
|$1,522
|$1,568
|$1,616
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$8,084
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,230
|$9,447
|$7,571
|$7,177
|$8,718
|$45,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Encore SUV 1SV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$825
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,257
|Maintenance
|$1,496
|$2,447
|$1,202
|$1,167
|$2,725
|$9,037
|Repairs
|$400
|$612
|$656
|$707
|$757
|$3,132
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,035
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,219
|Financing
|$1,015
|$816
|$605
|$379
|$137
|$2,951
|Depreciation
|$4,202
|$1,839
|$1,617
|$1,434
|$1,287
|$10,379
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,351
|$1,391
|$1,432
|$6,757
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,222
|$7,896
|$6,328
|$5,999
|$7,287
|$37,732
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Encore
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Buick Encore in Virginia is:not available
