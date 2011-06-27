Used 2016 Buick Encore Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Encore SUV
Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,039*
Total Cash Price
$18,498
4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,314*
Total Cash Price
$14,565
Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,039*
Total Cash Price
$18,498
Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,545*
Total Cash Price
$16,022
Convenience 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,607*
Total Cash Price
$15,148
4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,563*
Total Cash Price
$20,537
Leather 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,502*
Total Cash Price
$21,411
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,209*
Total Cash Price
$20,828
Leather 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,545*
Total Cash Price
$16,022
Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,301*
Total Cash Price
$19,517
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,024
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$2,657
|$1,339
|$1,300
|$1,533
|$3,289
|$10,118
|Repairs
|$682
|$726
|$782
|$839
|$902
|$3,932
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,022
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,231
|Financing
|$994
|$800
|$593
|$370
|$135
|$2,892
|Depreciation
|$4,281
|$1,814
|$1,596
|$1,416
|$1,270
|$10,377
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,989
|$7,153
|$6,821
|$6,781
|$8,296
|$41,039
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Encore SUV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,801
|Maintenance
|$2,092
|$1,054
|$1,024
|$1,207
|$2,590
|$7,967
|Repairs
|$537
|$572
|$616
|$661
|$710
|$3,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$805
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$969
|Financing
|$783
|$630
|$467
|$291
|$106
|$2,277
|Depreciation
|$3,371
|$1,428
|$1,257
|$1,115
|$1,000
|$8,171
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,440
|$5,632
|$5,371
|$5,339
|$6,532
|$32,314
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Encore SUV Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$993
|$1,024
|$4,827
|Maintenance
|$2,657
|$1,339
|$1,300
|$1,533
|$3,289
|$10,118
|Repairs
|$682
|$726
|$782
|$839
|$902
|$3,932
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,022
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,231
|Financing
|$994
|$800
|$593
|$370
|$135
|$2,892
|Depreciation
|$4,281
|$1,814
|$1,596
|$1,416
|$1,270
|$10,377
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,989
|$7,153
|$6,821
|$6,781
|$8,296
|$41,039
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Encore SUV Sport Touring 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$887
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$2,301
|$1,159
|$1,126
|$1,328
|$2,849
|$8,764
|Repairs
|$591
|$629
|$678
|$727
|$781
|$3,406
|Taxes & Fees
|$886
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,066
|Financing
|$861
|$693
|$514
|$320
|$117
|$2,505
|Depreciation
|$3,708
|$1,571
|$1,383
|$1,227
|$1,100
|$8,988
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,384
|$6,195
|$5,908
|$5,873
|$7,185
|$35,545
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Encore SUV Convenience 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$766
|$790
|$813
|$838
|$3,953
|Maintenance
|$2,176
|$1,096
|$1,065
|$1,255
|$2,694
|$8,286
|Repairs
|$558
|$595
|$641
|$687
|$738
|$3,220
|Taxes & Fees
|$837
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,008
|Financing
|$814
|$655
|$486
|$303
|$110
|$2,368
|Depreciation
|$3,506
|$1,485
|$1,307
|$1,160
|$1,040
|$8,498
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,818
|$5,857
|$5,586
|$5,553
|$6,793
|$33,607
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Encore SUV 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,039
|$1,072
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,359
|Maintenance
|$2,950
|$1,486
|$1,444
|$1,702
|$3,652
|$11,233
|Repairs
|$757
|$807
|$869
|$932
|$1,001
|$4,365
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,135
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,366
|Financing
|$1,104
|$888
|$658
|$410
|$149
|$3,211
|Depreciation
|$4,753
|$2,013
|$1,772
|$1,572
|$1,410
|$11,521
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,310
|$7,941
|$7,573
|$7,528
|$9,210
|$45,563
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Encore SUV Leather 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$1,117
|$1,150
|$1,185
|$5,587
|Maintenance
|$3,075
|$1,549
|$1,505
|$1,774
|$3,807
|$11,711
|Repairs
|$789
|$841
|$906
|$972
|$1,044
|$4,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,183
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,424
|Financing
|$1,151
|$926
|$686
|$428
|$156
|$3,347
|Depreciation
|$4,955
|$2,099
|$1,848
|$1,639
|$1,470
|$12,011
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$8,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,877
|$8,279
|$7,895
|$7,848
|$9,602
|$47,502
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Encore SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,087
|$1,118
|$1,153
|$5,435
|Maintenance
|$2,992
|$1,507
|$1,464
|$1,726
|$3,704
|$11,393
|Repairs
|$768
|$818
|$881
|$945
|$1,015
|$4,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,151
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,386
|Financing
|$1,120
|$901
|$668
|$416
|$152
|$3,256
|Depreciation
|$4,821
|$2,042
|$1,798
|$1,594
|$1,430
|$11,685
|Fuel
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,725
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$8,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,499
|$8,054
|$7,681
|$7,635
|$9,341
|$46,209
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Encore SUV Leather 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$811
|$836
|$860
|$887
|$4,181
|Maintenance
|$2,301
|$1,159
|$1,126
|$1,328
|$2,849
|$8,764
|Repairs
|$591
|$629
|$678
|$727
|$781
|$3,406
|Taxes & Fees
|$886
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,066
|Financing
|$861
|$693
|$514
|$320
|$117
|$2,505
|Depreciation
|$3,708
|$1,571
|$1,383
|$1,227
|$1,100
|$8,988
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,384
|$6,195
|$5,908
|$5,873
|$7,185
|$35,545
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Encore SUV Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$5,093
|Maintenance
|$2,803
|$1,412
|$1,372
|$1,617
|$3,471
|$10,676
|Repairs
|$720
|$766
|$825
|$886
|$951
|$4,149
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,079
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,298
|Financing
|$1,049
|$844
|$626
|$390
|$142
|$3,051
|Depreciation
|$4,517
|$1,914
|$1,684
|$1,494
|$1,340
|$10,949
|Fuel
|$1,522
|$1,568
|$1,616
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$8,084
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,650
|$7,547
|$7,197
|$7,154
|$8,753
|$43,301
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Encore
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Buick Encore in Virginia is:not available
