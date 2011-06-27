Used 2015 Buick Encore Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Encore SUV
Leather 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,640*
Total Cash Price
$16,078
Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,640*
Total Cash Price
$16,078
Convenience 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,602*
Total Cash Price
$13,926
4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,638*
Total Cash Price
$12,660
4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,824*
Total Cash Price
$13,166
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,790*
Total Cash Price
$17,851
Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,568*
Total Cash Price
$18,610
Leather 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,382*
Total Cash Price
$18,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Encore SUV Leather 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$4,633
|Maintenance
|$1,151
|$1,213
|$598
|$2,507
|$2,493
|$7,962
|Repairs
|$715
|$765
|$820
|$881
|$949
|$4,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$897
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,105
|Financing
|$865
|$695
|$516
|$321
|$117
|$2,513
|Depreciation
|$4,045
|$1,664
|$1,464
|$1,298
|$1,165
|$9,635
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,987
|$6,773
|$5,908
|$7,591
|$7,381
|$37,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Encore SUV Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$872
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$4,633
|Maintenance
|$1,151
|$1,213
|$598
|$2,507
|$2,493
|$7,962
|Repairs
|$715
|$765
|$820
|$881
|$949
|$4,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$897
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,105
|Financing
|$865
|$695
|$516
|$321
|$117
|$2,513
|Depreciation
|$4,045
|$1,664
|$1,464
|$1,298
|$1,165
|$9,635
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,987
|$6,773
|$5,908
|$7,591
|$7,381
|$37,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Encore SUV Convenience 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$850
|$4,013
|Maintenance
|$997
|$1,051
|$518
|$2,171
|$2,159
|$6,896
|Repairs
|$619
|$662
|$711
|$763
|$822
|$3,577
|Taxes & Fees
|$777
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$957
|Financing
|$749
|$602
|$447
|$278
|$101
|$2,177
|Depreciation
|$3,504
|$1,441
|$1,268
|$1,124
|$1,009
|$8,346
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,650
|$5,866
|$5,117
|$6,575
|$6,393
|$32,602
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Encore SUV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$687
|$708
|$729
|$751
|$773
|$3,648
|Maintenance
|$906
|$955
|$471
|$1,974
|$1,963
|$6,269
|Repairs
|$563
|$602
|$646
|$694
|$747
|$3,252
|Taxes & Fees
|$706
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$870
|Financing
|$681
|$547
|$406
|$253
|$92
|$1,979
|Depreciation
|$3,185
|$1,310
|$1,153
|$1,022
|$917
|$7,587
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,864
|$5,333
|$4,652
|$5,977
|$5,812
|$29,638
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Encore SUV 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$714
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$3,794
|Maintenance
|$942
|$993
|$490
|$2,053
|$2,042
|$6,520
|Repairs
|$586
|$626
|$672
|$722
|$777
|$3,382
|Taxes & Fees
|$734
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$905
|Financing
|$708
|$569
|$422
|$263
|$96
|$2,058
|Depreciation
|$3,312
|$1,362
|$1,199
|$1,063
|$954
|$7,890
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,179
|$5,546
|$4,838
|$6,216
|$6,044
|$30,824
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Encore SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$5,144
|Maintenance
|$1,277
|$1,347
|$664
|$2,783
|$2,768
|$8,839
|Repairs
|$794
|$849
|$911
|$979
|$1,053
|$4,585
|Taxes & Fees
|$995
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,227
|Financing
|$960
|$771
|$572
|$357
|$130
|$2,790
|Depreciation
|$4,491
|$1,847
|$1,626
|$1,441
|$1,293
|$10,698
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,088
|$7,520
|$6,559
|$8,428
|$8,195
|$41,790
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Encore SUV Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,136
|$5,363
|Maintenance
|$1,332
|$1,404
|$692
|$2,902
|$2,886
|$9,215
|Repairs
|$828
|$885
|$950
|$1,020
|$1,098
|$4,780
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,038
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,279
|Financing
|$1,001
|$804
|$597
|$372
|$135
|$2,909
|Depreciation
|$4,682
|$1,926
|$1,695
|$1,502
|$1,348
|$11,153
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$8,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,560
|$7,840
|$6,838
|$8,786
|$8,544
|$43,568
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Encore SUV Leather 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,074
|$1,105
|$5,217
|Maintenance
|$1,296
|$1,366
|$674
|$2,823
|$2,807
|$8,965
|Repairs
|$805
|$861
|$924
|$992
|$1,068
|$4,650
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,010
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,244
|Financing
|$974
|$782
|$581
|$362
|$132
|$2,830
|Depreciation
|$4,555
|$1,873
|$1,649
|$1,461
|$1,311
|$10,849
|Fuel
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,725
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$8,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,246
|$7,626
|$6,652
|$8,547
|$8,311
|$42,382
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Encore
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Buick Encore in Virginia is:not available
