Used 2014 Buick Encore Convenience Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Encore
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,785
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,785
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,785
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,785
Torque148 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,785
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,785
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,785
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,785
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
12V and 120V rear power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,785
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,785
Intellilink Audio System w/Color Touch Navigationyes
Cargo Trayyes
Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,785
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,785
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,785
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,785
18" x 7" Chromed Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
Front and Rear Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,785
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity48.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3190 lbs.
Gross weight4255 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1065 lbs.
Length168.4 in.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height65.2 in.
Wheel base100.6 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,785
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Steel Gray Metallic/Dark Argent Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic/Dark Argent Metallic
  • Cocoa Silver Metallic/Dark Cocoa Ash
  • Ruby Red Metallic/Dark Argent Metallic
  • White Pearl Tricoat/Satin Nickel Metallic
  • Deep Espresso Brown Metallic/Dark Cocoa Ash
  • Carbon Black Metallic/Dark Argent Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic/Dark Argent Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titanium, vinyl/cloth
  • Ebony, vinyl/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,785
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P215/55R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,785
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,785
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
