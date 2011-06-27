Used 2014 Buick Encore Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Encore SUV
Convenience 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,713*
Total Cash Price
$16,323
Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,713*
Total Cash Price
$16,323
Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,695*
Total Cash Price
$12,853
Leather 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,665*
Total Cash Price
$14,138
4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,883*
Total Cash Price
$13,367
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,870*
Total Cash Price
$18,123
4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,652*
Total Cash Price
$18,894
Leather 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,464*
Total Cash Price
$18,380
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Encore SUV Convenience 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$912
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$4,843
|Maintenance
|$1,535
|$584
|$2,399
|$801
|$2,301
|$7,621
|Repairs
|$715
|$765
|$820
|$881
|$949
|$4,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$909
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,118
|Financing
|$878
|$706
|$523
|$326
|$118
|$2,551
|Depreciation
|$4,116
|$1,688
|$1,486
|$1,316
|$1,182
|$9,788
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,508
|$6,220
|$7,780
|$5,951
|$7,253
|$37,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Encore SUV Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$912
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$4,843
|Maintenance
|$1,535
|$584
|$2,399
|$801
|$2,301
|$7,621
|Repairs
|$715
|$765
|$820
|$881
|$949
|$4,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$909
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,118
|Financing
|$878
|$706
|$523
|$326
|$118
|$2,551
|Depreciation
|$4,116
|$1,688
|$1,486
|$1,316
|$1,182
|$9,788
|Fuel
|$1,443
|$1,486
|$1,532
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$7,662
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,508
|$6,220
|$7,780
|$5,951
|$7,253
|$37,713
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Encore SUV Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$3,813
|Maintenance
|$1,209
|$460
|$1,889
|$631
|$1,812
|$6,001
|Repairs
|$563
|$602
|$646
|$694
|$747
|$3,252
|Taxes & Fees
|$716
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$880
|Financing
|$691
|$556
|$412
|$257
|$93
|$2,009
|Depreciation
|$3,241
|$1,329
|$1,170
|$1,036
|$931
|$7,707
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,274
|$4,898
|$6,126
|$4,686
|$5,711
|$29,695
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Encore SUV Leather 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$4,194
|Maintenance
|$1,330
|$506
|$2,078
|$694
|$1,993
|$6,601
|Repairs
|$619
|$662
|$711
|$763
|$822
|$3,577
|Taxes & Fees
|$788
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$968
|Financing
|$760
|$612
|$453
|$283
|$102
|$2,210
|Depreciation
|$3,565
|$1,462
|$1,287
|$1,140
|$1,024
|$8,478
|Fuel
|$1,250
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$1,407
|$6,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,101
|$5,388
|$6,739
|$5,155
|$6,282
|$32,665
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Encore SUV 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$770
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$3,966
|Maintenance
|$1,257
|$478
|$1,965
|$656
|$1,884
|$6,241
|Repairs
|$586
|$626
|$672
|$722
|$777
|$3,382
|Taxes & Fees
|$745
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$915
|Financing
|$719
|$578
|$428
|$267
|$97
|$2,089
|Depreciation
|$3,371
|$1,382
|$1,217
|$1,077
|$968
|$8,015
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,605
|$5,094
|$6,371
|$4,873
|$5,939
|$30,883
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Encore SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$5,376
|Maintenance
|$1,705
|$649
|$2,663
|$890
|$2,555
|$8,461
|Repairs
|$794
|$849
|$911
|$979
|$1,053
|$4,585
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,010
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,241
|Financing
|$974
|$784
|$581
|$362
|$131
|$2,833
|Depreciation
|$4,570
|$1,874
|$1,650
|$1,461
|$1,313
|$10,867
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,666
|$6,906
|$8,638
|$6,607
|$8,053
|$41,870
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Encore SUV 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,055
|$1,088
|$1,120
|$1,154
|$1,188
|$5,605
|Maintenance
|$1,777
|$676
|$2,777
|$928
|$2,664
|$8,821
|Repairs
|$828
|$885
|$950
|$1,020
|$1,098
|$4,780
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,053
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,294
|Financing
|$1,016
|$817
|$606
|$378
|$137
|$2,953
|Depreciation
|$4,764
|$1,954
|$1,720
|$1,523
|$1,369
|$11,329
|Fuel
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,773
|$1,826
|$1,880
|$8,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,163
|$7,200
|$9,005
|$6,888
|$8,395
|$43,652
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Encore SUV Leather 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,155
|$5,453
|Maintenance
|$1,729
|$658
|$2,701
|$902
|$2,591
|$8,581
|Repairs
|$805
|$861
|$924
|$992
|$1,068
|$4,650
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,024
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,258
|Financing
|$988
|$795
|$589
|$368
|$133
|$2,873
|Depreciation
|$4,635
|$1,900
|$1,673
|$1,481
|$1,331
|$11,021
|Fuel
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,725
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$8,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,832
|$7,004
|$8,760
|$6,701
|$8,167
|$42,464
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Encore
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Buick Encore in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Buick Encore info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019