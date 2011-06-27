  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 Buick Encore GX Select 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,372$23,706$25,352
Clean$22,075$23,392$25,011
Average$21,483$22,763$24,328
Rough$20,890$22,134$23,646
2020 Buick Encore GX Essence 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,874$24,203$25,843
Clean$22,571$23,882$25,495
Average$21,965$23,240$24,800
Rough$21,359$22,597$24,104
2020 Buick Encore GX Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,117$25,432$27,055
Clean$23,797$25,095$26,691
Average$23,158$24,420$25,963
Rough$22,519$23,745$25,235
2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,074$21,421$23,081
Clean$19,808$21,137$22,770
Average$19,276$20,569$22,149
Rough$18,744$20,001$21,528
2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,360$22,701$24,356
Clean$21,077$22,400$24,028
Average$20,511$21,798$23,372
Rough$19,945$21,195$22,717
2020 Buick Encore GX Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,101$22,444$24,099
Clean$20,822$22,146$23,774
Average$20,263$21,551$23,126
Rough$19,703$20,955$22,477
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Buick Encore GX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Buick Encore GX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,822 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,146 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Buick Encore GX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Buick Encore GX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,822 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,146 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Buick Encore GX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Buick Encore GX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,822 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,146 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Buick Encore GX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Buick Encore GX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Buick Encore GX ranges from $19,703 to $24,099, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Buick Encore GX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.