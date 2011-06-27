Estimated values
2020 Buick Encore GX Select 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,372
|$23,706
|$25,352
|Clean
|$22,075
|$23,392
|$25,011
|Average
|$21,483
|$22,763
|$24,328
|Rough
|$20,890
|$22,134
|$23,646
Estimated values
2020 Buick Encore GX Essence 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,874
|$24,203
|$25,843
|Clean
|$22,571
|$23,882
|$25,495
|Average
|$21,965
|$23,240
|$24,800
|Rough
|$21,359
|$22,597
|$24,104
Estimated values
2020 Buick Encore GX Essence 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,117
|$25,432
|$27,055
|Clean
|$23,797
|$25,095
|$26,691
|Average
|$23,158
|$24,420
|$25,963
|Rough
|$22,519
|$23,745
|$25,235
Estimated values
2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,074
|$21,421
|$23,081
|Clean
|$19,808
|$21,137
|$22,770
|Average
|$19,276
|$20,569
|$22,149
|Rough
|$18,744
|$20,001
|$21,528
Estimated values
2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (1.3L 3cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,360
|$22,701
|$24,356
|Clean
|$21,077
|$22,400
|$24,028
|Average
|$20,511
|$21,798
|$23,372
|Rough
|$19,945
|$21,195
|$22,717
Estimated values
2020 Buick Encore GX Select 4dr SUV (1.2L 3cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,101
|$22,444
|$24,099
|Clean
|$20,822
|$22,146
|$23,774
|Average
|$20,263
|$21,551
|$23,126
|Rough
|$19,703
|$20,955
|$22,477