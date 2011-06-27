  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Enclave
  4. 2022 Buick Enclave
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Buick Enclave Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Enclave
More about the 2022 Enclave
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)342.0/494.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower310 hp @ 6800 rpm
Torque266 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Technology Package +$1,450
Luxury Package +$1,595
Touring Package +$2,850
Trailering Package +$650
Hit The Road Package +$1,325
Black Accent Package +$895
Experience Buick Package +$2,795
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Foldable Cargo Organizer +$205
Floor Liner Package +$425
Sound and Sites Package +$1,555
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Cargo Package +$210
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.6 in.
Front hip room59.0 in.
Front leg room44.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.7 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracket Mounting Package +$40
20" Midnight Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels +$2,195
Roof Rack Cross Rails +$335
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$350
Molded Assist Steps +$1,050
Keyless Entry Keypad +$205
20" Machined Faced Aluminum Wheels w/Satin Graphite Pockets +$2,195
20" Chrome Wheels +$2,695
Puddle Lamps +$135
Thatcham Wheel Locks +$105
Sport Touring Edition +$1,695
Bright Center Caps w/Bright Buick Tri-Shield Logo +$125
Black Rear License Plate Appliqueyes
Bright Center Caps w/Colored Buick Tri-Shield Logoyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Gross weight6160 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height69.9 in.
Length204.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity97.4 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Emperor Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Galvanized Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Whisper Beige Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
255/65R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Buick Enclave info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models