2020 Buick Enclave Avenir Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Enclave
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.2/504.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Torque266 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,800
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Trailering Packageyes
Roadside Safety Packageyes
Hit The Road Packageyes
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
Avenir Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,800
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,800
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Powered Tablet Holderyes
Floor Liner Packageyes
Collapsible Cargo Organizeryes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Cargo Packageyes
Illuminated Front Door Sill Platesyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Horizontal Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Infotainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.7 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.7 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracket Mounting Packageyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Maximum cargo capacity97.6 cu.ft.
Length204.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4469 lbs.
Gross weight6173 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width78.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Champagne Gold Metallic
  • Rich Garnet Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Dark Slate Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Chestnut Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,800
P255/55R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

