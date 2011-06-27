  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Enclave
  4. 2020 Buick Enclave
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Buick Enclave Essence Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Enclave
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.9/542.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Torque266 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,000
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Roadside Safety Packageyes
Hit The Road Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Trailering Packageyes
Touring Packageyes
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,000
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,000
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Powered Tablet Holderyes
Floor Liner Packageyes
Collapsible Cargo Organizeryes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Cargo Packageyes
Sound and Sights Packageyes
Embroidered Front Row Headrests w/Buick Logoyes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Full Camera Display Mirroryes
8" Diagonal Buick Infotainment System w/Navigationyes
Illuminated Front Door Sill Platesyes
Horizontal Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Infotainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.7 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.7 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" Midnight Silver Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" Wheels Ultra Bright Machined w/Satin Graphite Pocketsyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Sport Touring Editionyes
Moonroofyes
Front License Plate Bracket Mounting Packageyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Maximum cargo capacity97.6 cu.ft.
Length204.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4568 lbs.
Gross weight6393 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width78.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Exterior Colors
  • Champagne Gold Metallic
  • Dark Moon Blue Metallic
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Brandy Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Shale Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Dark Galvanized Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,000
P255/65R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

