2020 Buick Enclave Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Enclave SUV
Preferred 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$66,582*
Total Cash Price
$52,885
Essence 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$66,582*
Total Cash Price
$52,885
Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$57,670*
Total Cash Price
$45,806
Avenir 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$54,524*
Total Cash Price
$43,308
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$73,922*
Total Cash Price
$58,715
Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$77,068*
Total Cash Price
$61,214
Essence 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,427*
Total Cash Price
$41,642
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Enclave SUV Preferred 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,038
|$1,073
|$1,111
|$1,149
|$5,373
|Maintenance
|$585
|$1,025
|$826
|$2,525
|$3,095
|$8,056
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$160
|$384
|$561
|$1,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,303
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,536
|Financing
|$2,845
|$2,287
|$1,693
|$1,059
|$382
|$8,266
|Depreciation
|$13,456
|$4,281
|$4,050
|$4,751
|$4,501
|$31,039
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,113
|$10,669
|$9,900
|$11,989
|$11,911
|$66,582
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Enclave SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,038
|$1,073
|$1,111
|$1,149
|$5,373
|Maintenance
|$585
|$1,025
|$826
|$2,525
|$3,095
|$8,056
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$160
|$384
|$561
|$1,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,303
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,536
|Financing
|$2,845
|$2,287
|$1,693
|$1,059
|$382
|$8,266
|Depreciation
|$13,456
|$4,281
|$4,050
|$4,751
|$4,501
|$31,039
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,113
|$10,669
|$9,900
|$11,989
|$11,911
|$66,582
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Enclave SUV Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$899
|$930
|$963
|$996
|$4,654
|Maintenance
|$507
|$888
|$715
|$2,187
|$2,681
|$6,977
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$139
|$332
|$486
|$957
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,994
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,197
|Financing
|$2,464
|$1,981
|$1,466
|$917
|$331
|$7,160
|Depreciation
|$11,655
|$3,708
|$3,508
|$4,115
|$3,898
|$26,884
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,153
|$9,241
|$8,575
|$10,384
|$10,317
|$57,670
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Enclave SUV Avenir 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$850
|$879
|$910
|$941
|$4,400
|Maintenance
|$479
|$839
|$676
|$2,068
|$2,534
|$6,597
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$131
|$314
|$460
|$905
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,886
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,077
|Financing
|$2,330
|$1,873
|$1,386
|$867
|$313
|$6,769
|Depreciation
|$11,019
|$3,506
|$3,317
|$3,891
|$3,686
|$25,418
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,108
|$8,737
|$8,107
|$9,818
|$9,754
|$54,524
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Enclave SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,152
|$1,191
|$1,234
|$1,276
|$5,966
|Maintenance
|$650
|$1,138
|$917
|$2,803
|$3,436
|$8,944
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$426
|$623
|$1,227
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,556
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,816
|Financing
|$3,158
|$2,539
|$1,880
|$1,176
|$424
|$9,178
|Depreciation
|$14,939
|$4,753
|$4,496
|$5,275
|$4,997
|$34,460
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,551
|$11,845
|$10,991
|$13,310
|$13,224
|$73,922
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Enclave SUV Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,201
|$1,242
|$1,286
|$1,330
|$6,220
|Maintenance
|$678
|$1,186
|$956
|$2,922
|$3,582
|$9,324
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$444
|$650
|$1,279
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,665
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,936
|Financing
|$3,293
|$2,647
|$1,960
|$1,226
|$442
|$9,568
|Depreciation
|$15,575
|$4,955
|$4,688
|$5,499
|$5,210
|$35,927
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,596
|$12,349
|$11,459
|$13,877
|$13,787
|$77,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Enclave SUV Essence 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$817
|$845
|$875
|$905
|$4,231
|Maintenance
|$461
|$807
|$650
|$1,988
|$2,437
|$6,343
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$442
|$870
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,813
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,997
|Financing
|$2,240
|$1,801
|$1,333
|$834
|$301
|$6,509
|Depreciation
|$10,595
|$3,371
|$3,189
|$3,741
|$3,544
|$24,440
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,412
|$8,401
|$7,795
|$9,440
|$9,379
|$52,427
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Enclave
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Buick Enclave in Virginia is:not available
