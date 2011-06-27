2019 Buick Enclave Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Enclave SUV
Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$65,879*
Total Cash Price
$50,476
Avenir 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$65,879*
Total Cash Price
$50,476
Preferred 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$57,060*
Total Cash Price
$43,720
Essence 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,948*
Total Cash Price
$41,335
Essence 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,873*
Total Cash Price
$39,745
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$73,141*
Total Cash Price
$56,040
Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$76,253*
Total Cash Price
$58,425
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Enclave SUV Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,038
|$1,073
|$1,111
|$1,149
|$5,373
|Maintenance
|$585
|$1,025
|$826
|$2,541
|$3,112
|$8,089
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$436
|$665
|$1,101
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,231
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,465
|Financing
|$2,714
|$2,183
|$1,617
|$1,011
|$366
|$7,891
|Depreciation
|$13,583
|$4,181
|$3,956
|$4,639
|$4,394
|$30,753
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,038
|$10,465
|$9,569
|$11,897
|$11,909
|$65,879
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Enclave SUV Avenir 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,038
|$1,073
|$1,111
|$1,149
|$5,373
|Maintenance
|$585
|$1,025
|$826
|$2,541
|$3,112
|$8,089
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$436
|$665
|$1,101
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,231
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,465
|Financing
|$2,714
|$2,183
|$1,617
|$1,011
|$366
|$7,891
|Depreciation
|$13,583
|$4,181
|$3,956
|$4,639
|$4,394
|$30,753
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,038
|$10,465
|$9,569
|$11,897
|$11,909
|$65,879
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Enclave SUV Preferred 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$899
|$930
|$963
|$996
|$4,654
|Maintenance
|$507
|$888
|$715
|$2,201
|$2,695
|$7,006
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$377
|$576
|$954
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,933
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,135
|Financing
|$2,351
|$1,891
|$1,400
|$876
|$317
|$6,834
|Depreciation
|$11,765
|$3,621
|$3,427
|$4,018
|$3,806
|$26,637
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,088
|$9,064
|$8,289
|$10,305
|$10,315
|$57,060
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Enclave SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$850
|$879
|$910
|$941
|$4,400
|Maintenance
|$479
|$839
|$676
|$2,081
|$2,548
|$6,624
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$357
|$545
|$902
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,827
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,019
|Financing
|$2,222
|$1,788
|$1,324
|$828
|$300
|$6,462
|Depreciation
|$11,123
|$3,424
|$3,240
|$3,799
|$3,598
|$25,184
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,047
|$8,570
|$7,836
|$9,743
|$9,752
|$53,948
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Enclave SUV Essence 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$817
|$845
|$875
|$905
|$4,231
|Maintenance
|$461
|$807
|$650
|$2,001
|$2,450
|$6,369
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$343
|$524
|$867
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,757
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,941
|Financing
|$2,137
|$1,719
|$1,273
|$796
|$288
|$6,213
|Depreciation
|$10,695
|$3,292
|$3,115
|$3,653
|$3,460
|$24,215
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,353
|$8,240
|$7,535
|$9,368
|$9,377
|$51,873
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Enclave SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,152
|$1,191
|$1,234
|$1,276
|$5,966
|Maintenance
|$650
|$1,138
|$917
|$2,821
|$3,455
|$8,980
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$484
|$739
|$1,222
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,477
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,737
|Financing
|$3,013
|$2,424
|$1,795
|$1,122
|$406
|$8,760
|Depreciation
|$15,080
|$4,642
|$4,392
|$5,151
|$4,879
|$34,143
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,468
|$11,618
|$10,624
|$13,209
|$13,222
|$73,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Enclave SUV Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,201
|$1,242
|$1,286
|$1,330
|$6,220
|Maintenance
|$678
|$1,186
|$956
|$2,941
|$3,602
|$9,362
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$504
|$770
|$1,274
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,583
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,853
|Financing
|$3,141
|$2,527
|$1,871
|$1,170
|$423
|$9,133
|Depreciation
|$15,722
|$4,839
|$4,579
|$5,370
|$5,086
|$35,596
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,509
|$12,113
|$11,076
|$13,771
|$13,784
|$76,253
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Enclave
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Buick Enclave in Virginia is:not available
