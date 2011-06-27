Used 2018 Buick Enclave Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Enclave SUV
Essence 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,360*
Total Cash Price
$41,477
Essence 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,740*
Total Cash Price
$32,659
4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,360*
Total Cash Price
$41,477
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,414*
Total Cash Price
$35,925
Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$48,610*
Total Cash Price
$33,965
Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$65,903*
Total Cash Price
$46,049
Avenir 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$68,708*
Total Cash Price
$48,009
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Enclave SUV Essence 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,320
|Maintenance
|$921
|$1,875
|$2,761
|$1,759
|$2,558
|$9,873
|Repairs
|$0
|$415
|$636
|$686
|$737
|$2,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,223
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,456
|Financing
|$2,230
|$1,795
|$1,328
|$831
|$300
|$6,483
|Depreciation
|$8,150
|$4,284
|$3,771
|$3,343
|$3,000
|$22,546
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,448
|$11,439
|$11,657
|$9,872
|$9,944
|$59,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Enclave SUV Essence 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$4,189
|Maintenance
|$725
|$1,476
|$2,174
|$1,385
|$2,014
|$7,774
|Repairs
|$0
|$327
|$501
|$540
|$580
|$1,948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,750
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,934
|Financing
|$1,756
|$1,413
|$1,046
|$654
|$236
|$5,105
|Depreciation
|$6,417
|$3,373
|$2,969
|$2,632
|$2,362
|$17,753
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,951
|$9,007
|$9,179
|$7,773
|$7,830
|$46,740
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Enclave SUV 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,320
|Maintenance
|$921
|$1,875
|$2,761
|$1,759
|$2,558
|$9,873
|Repairs
|$0
|$415
|$636
|$686
|$737
|$2,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,223
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,456
|Financing
|$2,230
|$1,795
|$1,328
|$831
|$300
|$6,483
|Depreciation
|$8,150
|$4,284
|$3,771
|$3,343
|$3,000
|$22,546
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,448
|$11,439
|$11,657
|$9,872
|$9,944
|$59,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Enclave SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$4,608
|Maintenance
|$798
|$1,624
|$2,391
|$1,524
|$2,215
|$8,551
|Repairs
|$0
|$360
|$551
|$594
|$638
|$2,143
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,925
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,127
|Financing
|$1,932
|$1,554
|$1,151
|$719
|$260
|$5,616
|Depreciation
|$7,059
|$3,710
|$3,266
|$2,895
|$2,598
|$19,528
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,246
|$9,908
|$10,097
|$8,550
|$8,613
|$51,414
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Enclave SUV Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$896
|$924
|$4,357
|Maintenance
|$754
|$1,535
|$2,261
|$1,440
|$2,095
|$8,085
|Repairs
|$0
|$340
|$521
|$562
|$603
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,820
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,011
|Financing
|$1,826
|$1,470
|$1,088
|$680
|$245
|$5,309
|Depreciation
|$6,674
|$3,508
|$3,088
|$2,737
|$2,456
|$18,463
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,469
|$9,367
|$9,546
|$8,084
|$8,143
|$48,610
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Enclave SUV Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$1,252
|$5,906
|Maintenance
|$1,022
|$2,081
|$3,065
|$1,953
|$2,840
|$10,961
|Repairs
|$0
|$461
|$706
|$761
|$818
|$2,747
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,468
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,727
|Financing
|$2,476
|$1,992
|$1,475
|$922
|$333
|$7,198
|Depreciation
|$9,048
|$4,756
|$4,186
|$3,711
|$3,330
|$25,032
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,261
|$12,700
|$12,942
|$10,960
|$11,040
|$65,903
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Enclave SUV Avenir 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,158
|Maintenance
|$1,066
|$2,170
|$3,196
|$2,036
|$2,961
|$11,428
|Repairs
|$0
|$481
|$736
|$794
|$853
|$2,864
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,573
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,843
|Financing
|$2,581
|$2,077
|$1,538
|$961
|$347
|$7,504
|Depreciation
|$9,433
|$4,958
|$4,364
|$3,869
|$3,472
|$26,097
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,038
|$13,240
|$13,493
|$11,426
|$11,510
|$68,708
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Enclave
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Buick Enclave in Virginia is:not available
