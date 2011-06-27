Used 2017 Buick Enclave Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Enclave SUV
Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,649*
Total Cash Price
$35,019
Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,649*
Total Cash Price
$35,019
Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,798*
Total Cash Price
$30,331
Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,027*
Total Cash Price
$28,677
Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,180*
Total Cash Price
$27,574
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Enclave SUV Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,320
|Maintenance
|$1,760
|$2,625
|$1,735
|$2,162
|$2,932
|$11,214
|Repairs
|$408
|$621
|$669
|$720
|$773
|$3,192
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,887
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,121
|Financing
|$1,883
|$1,515
|$1,120
|$702
|$253
|$5,474
|Depreciation
|$7,076
|$3,674
|$3,232
|$2,865
|$2,572
|$19,420
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,260
|$11,836
|$10,258
|$10,053
|$10,241
|$58,649
Learn about the 2017 Enclave
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
