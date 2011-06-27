  1. Home
Used 2016 Buick Enclave Leather Group Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,660
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/484.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Hit the Road Accessory Packageyes
Trailering Provision Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
Enclave Tuscan Editionyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Color Touch Navigation AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio w/CD/DVD Playeryes
8-Passenger Seatingyes
Integrated Cargo Lineryes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Color Touch AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio w/CD/DVD Playeryes
Bose Sound Systemyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Third Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
First and Second Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Color Touch Navigation AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio w/CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Molded, Body-Color Assist Stepsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Body-Color Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Dual Skyscape Sunroofyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity115.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4724 lbs.
Gross weight6411 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1687 lbs.
Length201.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height71.7 in.
EPA interior volume151.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Midnight Amethyst Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Chocolate Metallic
  • Sparkling Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium Seats w/Dark Titanium Interior Accents, leather
  • Ebony Seats w/Dark Plum Interior Accents, leather
  • Choccachino Seats w/Cocoa Interior Accents, leather
  • Ebony Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
P255/60R S tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
