Used 2016 Buick Enclave Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Enclave SUV
Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,493*
Total Cash Price
$32,106
Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,632*
Total Cash Price
$25,280
Leather Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,493*
Total Cash Price
$32,106
Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,395*
Total Cash Price
$27,808
Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,537*
Total Cash Price
$26,291
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Enclave SUV Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$1,191
|$5,617
|Maintenance
|$2,686
|$1,711
|$2,228
|$2,084
|$3,292
|$12,000
|Repairs
|$664
|$710
|$763
|$820
|$881
|$3,839
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,735
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,969
|Financing
|$1,727
|$1,388
|$1,027
|$644
|$232
|$5,019
|Depreciation
|$7,268
|$3,622
|$3,189
|$2,824
|$2,536
|$19,440
|Fuel
|$2,375
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$12,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,513
|$11,025
|$10,908
|$10,182
|$10,865
|$60,493
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Enclave SUV Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,032
|$4,865
|Maintenance
|$2,327
|$1,482
|$1,929
|$1,805
|$2,851
|$10,394
|Repairs
|$575
|$615
|$661
|$711
|$763
|$3,325
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,503
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,705
|Financing
|$1,496
|$1,202
|$890
|$558
|$201
|$4,347
|Depreciation
|$6,295
|$3,137
|$2,762
|$2,446
|$2,197
|$16,838
|Fuel
|$2,057
|$2,119
|$2,182
|$2,247
|$2,316
|$10,921
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,169
|$9,549
|$9,448
|$8,819
|$9,411
|$52,395
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Enclave SUV Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$976
|$4,600
|Maintenance
|$2,200
|$1,401
|$1,824
|$1,707
|$2,696
|$9,827
|Repairs
|$544
|$581
|$625
|$672
|$722
|$3,144
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,421
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,612
|Financing
|$1,414
|$1,137
|$841
|$527
|$190
|$4,110
|Depreciation
|$5,952
|$2,966
|$2,611
|$2,313
|$2,077
|$15,919
|Fuel
|$1,945
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$10,325
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,342
|$9,028
|$8,933
|$8,338
|$8,897
|$49,537
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Enclave
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Buick Enclave in Virginia is:not available
