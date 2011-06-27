  1. Home
Used 2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Enclave
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,450
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Hit the Road Accessory Packageyes
Trailering Provision Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,450
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,450
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Color Touch Navigation AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio w/CD/DVD Playeryes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Color Touch AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio w/CD/DVD Playeryes
Bose Sound Systemyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
8-Passenger Seatingyes
Third Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Mobile Wi-Fi Connectivity Packageyes
First and Second Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Color Touch Navigation AM/FM/SiriusXM Radio w/CD Playeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,450
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,450
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.0 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,450
19" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Molded, Body-Color Assist Stepsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Dual Skyscape Sunroofyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Maximum cargo capacity115.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4724 lbs.
Gross weight6411 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1687 lbs.
Length201.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height71.7 in.
EPA interior volume151.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Dark Chocolate Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Amethyst Metallic
  • Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • White Opal
Interior Colors
  • Ebony Seats w/Dark Plum Interior Accents, leather
  • Ebony Seats w/Ebony Interior Accents, leather
  • Light Titanium Seats w/Dark Titanium Interior Accents, leather
  • Choccachino Seats w/Cocoa Interior Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,450
P255/60R19 108S tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
